Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $32.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.72 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $28.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $131.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDR opened at $16.61 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

