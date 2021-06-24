Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $69.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the lowest is $69.18 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

