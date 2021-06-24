Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 55,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,623. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $815.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

