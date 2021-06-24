Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $324,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,775. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

