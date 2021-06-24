Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.17. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

