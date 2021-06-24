Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $77.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $308.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 296,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,518. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

