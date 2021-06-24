Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNL stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

