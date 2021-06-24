Brokerages Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

