Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 908,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,125. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $442.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 419.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

