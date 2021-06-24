Brokerages Expect Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $179.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.80 million and the highest is $181.46 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $729.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $728.10 million to $730.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $793.57 million, with estimates ranging from $791.10 million to $796.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,190,774.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 84.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 87.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

