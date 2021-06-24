Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Stryker reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.09. 2,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

