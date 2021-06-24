Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $11.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.34 billion and the highest is $11.75 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

GS stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,725. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

