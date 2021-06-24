Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in The Hershey by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

