Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.87. Workday posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

WDAY opened at $238.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

