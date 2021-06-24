Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $360.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.