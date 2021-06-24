Brokerages Set Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) PT at €24.58

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Grand City Properties stock opened at €23.10 ($27.18) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.74.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

