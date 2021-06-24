Brokerages Set Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target at $16.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 2,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,827. The stock has a market cap of $597.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

