Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $200.63

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,600. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

