Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) PT at C$11.19

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.19. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.33.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

