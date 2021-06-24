Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

