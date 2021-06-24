Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. 424,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,821. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

