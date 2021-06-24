Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.46 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010844 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $45.46 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.00601053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00076983 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,725,155 coins and its circulating supply is 12,350,155 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

