Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.10 million-93.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,992. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.35.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

