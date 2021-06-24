C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce sales of $4.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.52 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

