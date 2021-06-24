Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CRNCY opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

