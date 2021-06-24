Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

