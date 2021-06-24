California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,738,250.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $5,738,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Ares Management Llc sold 230,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $7,608,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

