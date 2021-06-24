Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.07

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 39305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

