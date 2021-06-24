Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 281,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

