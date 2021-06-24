Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CNNEF opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

