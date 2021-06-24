Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 965% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

CM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.49. 22,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management;

