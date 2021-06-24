Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.23.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$129.73 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$115.63 and a twelve month high of C$149.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a market cap of C$91.85 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

