Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 32,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.