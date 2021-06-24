Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7,279.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.70. 149,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.