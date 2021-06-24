Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 465 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $221.51. 107,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

