Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Boston Partners increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. 619,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,163,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

