Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,827,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,535 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 8.8% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,013,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.