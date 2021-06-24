Capital Power’s (CPX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

CPX stock opened at C$41.61 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$26.13 and a twelve month high of C$41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

