Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $27.76 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 348.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.60. 308,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.