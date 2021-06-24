Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $75.62 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,664.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,655 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $75,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 112,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,577. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

