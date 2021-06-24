Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 66,567 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,294,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $909,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.24. 174,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. The company has a market capitalization of $227.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,922 shares of company stock valued at $56,960,651 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.