Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 3,879 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.94. 28,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,141. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

