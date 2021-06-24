CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $353,628.38 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,664.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

