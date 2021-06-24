Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 378,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,357,434 shares.The stock last traded at $220.94 and had previously closed at $213.79.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

