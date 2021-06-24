Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

