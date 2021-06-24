Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $218.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.36. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

