CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $426.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the lowest is $421.90 million. CDK Global reported sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.