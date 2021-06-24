Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

