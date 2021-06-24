Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 136,770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 85,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 2,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

