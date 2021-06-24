Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

